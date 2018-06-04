Beggars swarmmarkets ahead of Eid

Islamabad: As people start swarming the markets for Eid shopping, the beggars who had been cashing in on the overall environment of charity throughout Ramazan may well see their ‘business’ booming for next two weeks.

Hundreds of beggars have descended on Islamabad in the run-up to Eid, among them eunuchs, who find this town of the high and the mighty a virtual goldmine. Be it a marketplace, a busy intersection, a mosque, a hospital or any other spot elsewhere, the beggars are proving to be a big irritant for almost everyone with their persistent yet innovative begging methods.

Begging in the name of selling is one art, especially the religious booklets, that has been perfected by the beggars who continue to use it with flair. It has long been in vogue for it leaves one guilty if one refuses to buy them or does not give away something.

But with time things seem to have changed and quite emphatically so with the beggars bringing into play new ways that would leave even the stonehearted into tears, so effectively they are able to blackmail people emotionally.

Perhaps one of the newest tricks to befool people into giving alms is the doctor’s prescription, which a beggar, at times reasonably dressed, would wave at one claiming it to be that of an ailing relative in hospital. “He’s dying and I urgently need to buy the drugs,” is the line commonly used to extract money by these beggars who operate either outside hospitals or drug stores.

This manner of operation has proven to be quite successful, for often more money is forthcoming because of the ‘human angle” involved and also for the reason that the people who do give out money have their own near or dear one in hospital. So much so that recently, a beggar was spotted at different busy intersections of F 10 who was wearing hospital gown with a drip in his hand.

Another specialised professional beggars are those little children who keep banging at your car window until they are given some money. Instead of being at school, these innocent little souls are on busy roads asking for alms. If you tell them off, they will switch their demand and start asking for things other than money. “Then buy me ice cream,” they will say. “Or cold drink.”

Officials say that the number of beggars always sees an increase ahead of Eid and many of them who are not professionals, come from far-flung areas, to try their luck in the few days before the important event.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, Islamabad Police have arrested 111 beggars in last 48 hours with an objective to curb the menace of begging and also initiated legal process by registering FIRs against professional alm-seekers and their handlers. Islamabad police launched special campaign to curb this curse following the directions from SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi and nabbed 111 beggars during the last two days. SSP Islamabad has directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centres so that Centres for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen.

Despite these efforts, beggars keep coming back to the markets and streets. We can find them running and hiding as soon as the spot a police patrol car. The professional beggars however are great nuisance for the people because of their excessive pestering and leave a person with no choice but to dish out a coin or two to get rid of them.