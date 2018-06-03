Indian CRPF vehicle crushes youth to death in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD: A youth was crushed to death while another sustained injuries after being run over by a vehicle of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Indian held Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, people staged a forceful demonstration outside Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta after Juma prayers, yesterday, against the desecration of the grand mosque by the Indian police, last Friday.

Soon a speedy CRPF vehicle that came from Khanyar drove into the protesters.

The CRPF vehicle, according to eyewitnesses, in order to move out of the demonstration sped on, knocking down two boys Younis Ahmed and Qaiser Butt.

They were rushed to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences where Qaiser succumbed to his injuries.

The images of the boys being overrun by the CRPF vehicle went viral on social media.

The incident sparked massive protests in the area and clashes between the demonstrators and the Indian forces’ personnel.

Several youth sustained injuries during the clashes.

The incident occurred even as the puppet authorities had agreed to the management of the Jamia Masjid that they would not deploy Indian troops and police personnel around the grand mosque to avoid tension in the area.

As per the agreed plan, volunteers from the Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid stood on guard at the entry and exit gates while the authorities did not deploy any policeman of soldier in or around the mosque.