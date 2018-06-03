LPGAP criticises price hike

LAHORE: LPG Association of Pakistan (LPGAP) has criticised recent increase in LPG prices and demanded the government to withdraw it, a statement said on Saturday.

LPG Association of Pakistan Chairman Farooq Iftikhar said that the local LPG industry was already struggling because of massive imports, smuggling at vast scale and unbalanced policies, while recent increase in LPG prices will further aggravate the situation.

Liquefied petroleum gas prices have been raised without keeping in view the ground realities, he said, adding that it seems this initiative has been taken to benefit certain elements.

Low quality imported LPG is being sold at cheaper rates, which is hurting the good quality of the commodity being sold by the LPG Marketing Companies. It resulted in heavy losses to the LPG marketing companies, as presently imported LPG is around 20 percent cheaper than the locally produced, he added.