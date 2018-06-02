Disabled players

Rashid confident Pakistan can win tri-series in England

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has expressed the confidence that the national disabled team can win the Tri-Nation T20 series set to be held in England next month.

“If Pakistan win this tournament it will be a milestone for Pakistan’s disabled cricket,” said Rashid, who is the president of Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA). “England and Bangladesh are strong teams, but looking at the performance of Pakistan in the last edition, I am confident that they can win the tournament having one of the best players of the world,” he added.

Pakistan disabled team trounced England in the final in the last edition of the tournament held at Dubai. England, the co-founder of disabled cricket along with Pakistan, will be hosting the tournament for the first time.

“Playing in England will help the players get ready for future assignments. England on their home ground can give tough time but Pakistan players are also in form,” the PDCA president said. He thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for partial funding and providing lodging, practice matches and camp facilities at National Stadium, Karachi.

“I wish best of luck to the team and wish to see them fighting with the same sprit they showed in the domestic competitions,” Rashid said. Meanwhile, after three-day trials, a 16-member squad for the tri-nation series was announced by the selection committee, which comprises chief selector Iqbal Imam and members Sabih Haider, Javed Ashraf and Muhammad Javed. The committee also announced four reserve players.The squad includes four uncapped players, Malik Kashif, Saifullah, Mohammad Haris and Waqif Shah.