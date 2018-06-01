NEOC praises minister for leading fight against polio

Islamabad : The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication Thursday honoured the Minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarar for her leadership in Pakistan’s fight against polio.

“Pakistan’s historic progress in working towards polio eradication would not have been achieved without the dedicated leadership of the Minister,” Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication said at an event organised by NEOC. Also present on the occasion were the Secretary and Director General of NHSRC, the National Coordinator, as well as the technical focal person from the Armed Force and representatives of WHO, UNICEF, MBGF and N-STOP.

Since 2014, there has been an overall 97% reduction in polio cases in Pakistan: from 306 cases in 2014 to 8 in 2017. This year, two polio cases have been reported thus far.

Earlier, the NEOC Coordinator Dr. Rana Safdar gave a briefing on the current polio epidemiology and the plans in hand to interrupt poliovirus transmission during 2018. “Maintaining highest quality SIAs in alignment with Afghanistan with a focus on hotspots will do the job along with convergence of efforts for strengthening routine immunization, water and sanitation, as well as nutrition,” Rana stated.

Saira reiterated that polio eradication enjoyed broad political and popular support in Pakistan. She insisted that the country has no option but to continue the course set for eradication. She also thanked the frontline workers for their dedication. “Sehat Muhafiz frontline health workers are at the centre of polio eradication efforts. During nationwide immunization campaigns, 260,000 men and women walk from house-to-house and vaccinate every child under the age of 5. By ensuring that no child is missed, they are building immunity at community level— a critical step on the road to eradication,” she said in conclusion.