Dry weather

LAHORE: Dry and hot weather continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very hot in Sindh, Punjab, Dera Ismael Khan and Sibbi Divisions.

On Wednesday, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country while very hot in upper Sindh, Makran and Sibbi Divisions. Met officials said light rain-thundershower with gusty winds were witnessed at few places in Malakand Division and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was only recorded at Kalam and Bagrote. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-jo-Daro where mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore, maximum temperature reached 40°C, minimum was 28.7°C and humidity level was 34 percent.