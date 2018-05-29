Indonesian bike rider reaches Pakistan en route to London

Islamabad : The Indonesian bike rider Stephen Langitan reached Pakistan en route to London. In Islamabad he was warmly received by the Indonesian embassy.

He is driving a Kawasaki Versys-X 250 cc motorcycle red color. Indonesian Ambassador Iwan Suyudhie Amri hosted a reception for him and applauded his efforts. The entire embassy staff also gathered to encourage Stephen Langitan.

Traveling more than 11 thousand km from the departure of Jakarta on March 5, 2018, within 53 days Stephen has passed several Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, India to reach Pakistan.

To the Ambassador Iwan, Stephen explained that his arrival in Islamabad is a stopover on the way to London which is planned to be reached on 17 August 2018 to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of Indonesia in the Embassy of London.

With the motto of Kibarkan Merah Putih, Stephen’s journey besides intended to nurture the spirit of nationalism, as well as fostering a sense of brotherhood between nations. Stephen recounts his experiences during a trip to meet various nations in a friendly atmosphere. No mistake when Stephen planned a cross-border trip with the tagline Brotherhood beyond borders.

Of course it takes good planning, strong determination and self-discipline to complete every stage of a very tough journey to achieve travel destinations in London, said the ambassador. “This will be a good example for anyone that every success requires a struggle, and nothing is instant”, he added.

Starting his journey, he was given a warm send off by officials at the Ministry of Transportation on March 25, 2018. To ensure his safety during his trip in Pakistan, the Embassy of Indonesia in Islamabad coordinated with the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the local community. With his bike, Stephen will explore places in Pakistan such as Muzaffarabad, Bassam, Hunza, and Gilgit Baltistan.