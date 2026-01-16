Is Princess Charlotte becoming most confident young royal?

Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is quietly stepping into a new of confidence.

Set to turn 11 years old in May 2026, Charlotte has been spotted holding hand of her mother during several royal outings.

Royal experts have pointed out that from her outing at Wimbledon last summer to the family's Christmas Day walk to church at Sandringham, Charlotte has been spotted walking confidently on her own.

Child psychologist Dr. Patricia Britto said that the shift in her body language is a positive and healthy sign.

As quoted by Hello! Magazine, Patricia said, "At this age, children naturally start to take small steps toward independence, not because they feel less close to a parent, but because they feel secure enough to explore."

"In psychology, we talk a lot about secure attachment: the idea that a child feels safe because they trust their parent is there if they need them. When a child is comfortable walking independently in a busy, public setting, it suggests they’re regulated and confident, and can manage the environment without needing constant physical reassurance," she added.

Psychologist noted that Princess Charlotte's appear more confident, which signals her secure relationship with her mother Kate Middleton. "Walking calmly beside a parent rather than being guided can indicate a child feels steady internally and capable of coping, while still staying emotionally connected."

She added, "And when we see this kind of behaviour across different outings, it points to a consistent pattern of growing confidence rather than a one-off moment."

Furthermore, Dr. Patricia Britto said that the key role in this is of Princess Kate.

"She appears to offer what psychologists would call a 'secure base', staying close, attentive, and emotionally available, while allowing Charlotte to take the lead," she said.