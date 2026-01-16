DeepMind, Google CEOs sync daily to accelerate AI race against OpenAI

Google DeepMind’s CEO Demis Hassabis revealed in a recent interview that he is in daily talks with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Their goal is to implement strategic changes that enable the tech giant to rapidly roll out AI products amid a ferocious competitive environment.

The efforts propel Google as it faces another year of intense competition from OpenAI from the major players such as Amazon, Perplexity, and Anthropic.

In his view, the current competitive landscape is the most ferocious and intense the technology industry has ever experienced.

DeepMind as the primary mover

Demis Hassabis has positioned DeepMind as the primary division for all Google AI. Routine check-ins make sure that research breakthroughs are immediately integrated into commercial products.

OpenAI recently launched GPT-5.2 which showcases Google’s significant advances in agentic capabilities-Google is leveraging its massive infrastructure and ability to scale to remain competitive in this shifting landscape.

AI bubble

As tech giants commit hundreds of billions to building AI infrastructure, their shares will continue to rise, even as market participants debate whether the boom is a bubble. Similarly, venture capital continues to pour into AI startups, allowing them to raise funds at high valuations despite often having little more than a prototype.

He said, “AI is going to be the most infrastructure technology ever invented, and in the end, the internet was critical and there were some generational companies that were created during that time.”

Global competition

Following concerns in early 2025 that Google was falling behind, the Hassabis-Pichai alignment is now credited with Alphabet’s record-breaking recovery in the AI sector. Hassabis also warned that OpenAI is the primary rival. Chinese AI models are now only months behind US capabilities- a narrow gap that further necessitates Google's rapid pace.