Tue May 29, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

Plea against delimitation of constituencies dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed for being not maintainable a petition moved by Punjab Opposition Leader Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed challenging the delimitation of two provincial constituencies—PP-151 and PP-160 of Lahore.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Shahid Karim directed the petitioner to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to get redressed his grievance. In his petition, the opposition leader had contended through counsel that the ECP held the delimitation of the two constituencies in violation of the election laws.

He submitted that the ECP failed to remove the objections raised by him and others pertaining to the delimitation of the constituencies. He asked the court to set aside the delimitation held by the election commission and order it to do the same afresh after taking into consideration the objections. Previously, the court had also dismissed an identical petition of Punjab Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan against delimitation PP-149 and PP-150 of Lahore.

