SSGC overpower SBP in Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) became the Group A champions by overpowering State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by 39 runs in Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup Twenty20 here at Hussain Lawai Stadium late on Sunday night.

Test opener Shan Masood, who missed the selection for Pakistan’s tour of Ireland and England due to a knee injury, played another blazing knock for SSGC as he hammered 59 off 32 balls with two sixes and nine fours to clinch the Man of the Match award for the second time running.

SSGC captain Umar Amin won the toss and decided to bat first. They managed a healthy total of 172 runs for four with Adil Amin providing good support to Shan by making a handy 41 off 34 deliveries spiced with four boundaries.

In the death overs, Tariq Haroon slammed four fours in his unbeaten 21 off 16 balls and Aamir Yamin clubbed three fours in his 17 not out off seven balls.

SBP were bowled out for 133 in 18.3 overs. Leg-spinner Usama Mir caused the middle-order collapse by grabbing three wickets for 16 runs off 3.3 overs, while Zubair Khan and Zafar Gohar chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

SBP were reduced to 65 for five, but Daniyal Rajput blasted 37 off 27 with two towering sixes and as many boundaries, adding 56 for sixth wicket with Musaddiq Ahmed, who cracked a six and two fours in his 26 off 19 balls.

Despite the defeat, SBP qualified for the last-eight round with two wins and one loss. Pakistan Customs also cruised into the last-eight round with a comfortable seven-wicket win over K-Electric in the other game.

Left-arm spinner Monis Ahmed starred in his team’s triumph by taking four wickets for 38 runs. He was named the Man of the Match. Batting first, K-Electric were dismissed for 123 off 18.2 overs with opener Nauman Anwar scoring 45 off 35 balls, hitting three sixes and five fours.

Customs romped home for the loss of three wickets in 17.2 overs. Tasawwur Abbas hammered unbeaten 38 off 17 balls with four towering sixes and two fours. Daniyal Ahsan hit a four and a six in his 30, while Asad Baig made 36 with the help of a six and two fours.