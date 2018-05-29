Kaleem eager to represent Pakistan

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Kaleemullah aims to represent Pakistan in both Asian Games and SAFF Cup to be held later this summer.

“I will try my best to get permission from my Turkish club so that I could represent my country in both Asian Games and SAFF Cup,” Kaleem told ‘The News’ on Monday.“Our Turkish League will begin in late September, so I can represent Pakistan in both the events,” the mercurial striker said.

Kaleem will join Pakistan camp in the next phase of training which will begin after Eid-ul-Fitr.“I will join it next month,” said Kaleem, who plays for K-Electric in domestic events.Kaleem, who has captained both Pakistan senior and under-23 sides, is the best striker the country has produced in the last few years.

Having got the experience of playing in different foreign leagues, including United Soccer League (USL) of the USA, Kaleem can contribute impressively to Pakistan’s growth in the coming years.“I am now mature and will try my best to play a leading role in Pakistan’s bid to improve its ranking,” Kaleem said.

He lauded the efforts of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for bringing in the Brazilian coach and trainer ahead of the crucial assignments.“It’s great. I am confident that they will develop a good team. The trainer was very important and now it seems that our boys’ fitness and conditioning will be improved,” Kaleem said.