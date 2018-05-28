Sundial method for ascertaining Ka’aba direction today

LAHORE: The Sundial method by using a one-meter stick for ascertaining the direction of Ka'aba can be carried out on Monday (today) at 2:18pm.

Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) sources told APP on Sunday that the method of determining the direction of Ka'aba is most often used on the earth.

Elaborating, he said that a level ground should be used for the purpose at 2:18 on May 28, placing a stick or other vertical object about 3 feet (1m) high, and the shadow of the stick will show the exact direction of Ka'aba, the sources added.

The method could also be used on July 16, 2018 at 2:20pm also to know the Ka'aba direction.

Muslim astronomers and engineers had invented a variety of dials for determining the times of daily prayers, a noted religious scholar Mufti Matloob-ur-Rehman said.

Now people mostly use mechanical clocks to ascertain the Ka'aba direction instead of Sundial method, he added.