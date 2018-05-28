Siraj urges ECP to ensure fair, free polls

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has welcomed elections date and stressed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure fair, free and transparent elections.

Addressing an Ijtema of the JI members from Islamabad on Sunday, he said until and unless the electoral reforms were implemented, the role of wealth in the elections was eliminated and the code of conduct was fully enforced, elections would remain an exercise in futility.

Sirajul Haq said the prevailing electoral system had hurt the confidence of the masses. The gang of the corrupt managed to return to the assemblies through the power of their wealth while honest, committed and patriotic political workers remained helpless in this game of money.

He said it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to effectively check the use of wealth in the elections and strictly enforce the electoral code of conduct. He said if the rights of the electorate were usurped on the basis of wealth and the code of conduct was not enforced, the masses would not accept the election results. He said Election Commission should take necessary steps in this direction before the polling.

The JI chief said prevailing system could be changed only by a team of men of character and the system of tyranny, injustice and exploitation could be wiped out through organised mass struggle. He said if the elections were held in a fair, free and impartial atmosphere, the MMA would emerge as a big force. The JI chief said that if the government had announced any benefits for the government servants, it should fulfill its commitment.

Sirajul Haq said Ramazan was the best opportunity for character building and this could be done through regular study of Holy Quran and correction of one’s personal affairs and dealings.

Call to foil anti-Muslim plot: Different religious and political organisations have asserted that it is the responsibility of the Muslim Ummah to foil conspiracies being hatched against Harmain Al Sharifain and Masjid Al-Aqsa.

Addressing "Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa conference" that held Sunday at Jamia Usmania, Faisalabad, religious scholars urged the government to ensure implementation of 'National Action Plan' in letter and spirit and to initiate a consultation process with all the religious and political organisations of the country to ensure legislation as per draft of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

They underlined that prevailing defamation campaign against security institutions of Pakistan is being carried out to weaken the state institutions.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, chaired the conference while leading representatives of religious and political organisations of the country also spoke on the occasion. They stated that proactive and practical steps were needed to contain conspiracies of the enemies to divide the Muslim world. They lauded efforts on part of Saudi Arabia leadership for security, defence and sanctity of Harmain Al Sharifain and for raising voice for the cause of oppressed Palestinians. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi announced that "Ashra Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa" will be observed from 20th Ramazan to 30th Ramazan in Pakistan. He also announced that "Youme Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa" will be observed on 8th June. The conference urged upon philanthropists and traders to play their respective role in controlling the mounting inflation in the country and appealed to ensure facilities for poor segments of the society.