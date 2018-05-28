Six TTP terrorists killed in Gujrat shootout

LALAMUSA: Six terrorists belonging to the defunct Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in an encounter with the Gujrat Counter Terrorism Department personnel on Saturday night.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab CTD, the Gujrat CTD received information that nine terrorists belonging to the defunct TTP were present near the Shadiwal power station and ready to attack a sensitive installation. Following the information, the CTD personnel set up a check-post at Upper Jhelum Canal bridge. At 11pm, nine men on three motorcycles came there and the CTD officials signaled them to stop, but they opened fire on them. The CTD officials also retaliated. As a result, six motorcyclists were killed on the spot while three others managed to escape. The killed motorcyclists were later identified as terrorists M Sohaib of Sargodha, Abdul Muqeem, M Faisal Nisar, M Usman of Sargodha, Abdul Azeem and Rauf Ahmad of Muzaffargarh. The CTD officials also recovered two suicide jackets, a Kalashnikov, a pump action, three pistols, five hand grenades, two motorcycles, five detonators, empty cartridges and maps of important installations from the scene.

The killed terrorists were proclaimed offenders and wanted in several bomb blast cases, including Lahore’s Ferozepur Road and Bedian Road blasts. Terrorist Sohaib, whose name was listed in the red book, was also involved in the murder of Brig Zahoor Qadri of Sargodha. The network was planning to carry out more suicide attacks. Further investigation is under way.