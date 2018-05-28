Healthcare crisis

The incompetence of the authorities can be gauged from the fact that the healthcare in Turbat is witnessing a sharp decline. The city has only one government hospital, which is also facing the problem of staff shortage. This is the main reason why people who come from remote villages for treatment often have to go back without any treatment.

In addition, it has been observed that a majority of doctors run private clinics. They spend most of their time at their clinic. The authorities should take effective action in this regard.

Muneeb Maqsood

Turbat