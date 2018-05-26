Navy College convocation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The convocation ceremony of 47th Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore on Friday. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi conferred degree in War Studies (Maritime) to 44 graduates from Pakistan Navy, 4 each from Pak army & Air Force and 28 officers from friendly countries.
