Sat May 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2018

Navy College convocation

ISLAMABAD: The convocation ceremony of 47th Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore on Friday. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi conferred degree in War Studies (Maritime) to 44 graduates from Pakistan Navy, 4 each from Pak army & Air Force and 28 officers from friendly countries.

