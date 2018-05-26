Jansher urges youngsters to cash the incentives

ISLAMABAD: Former world champion and squash legend Jansher Khan called on the upcoming players to cash the incentive tossed up their way by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and make the year 2018 as the memorable one for rising up the ranking ladder.

Talking to The News Friday, Jansher hailed PSF’s efforts that brought record number of 19 international circuit events to Pakistan this season. “I wish I could have been there playing circuit, I would have shown these youngsters how to fully utilities the incentive thrown in their way by the PSF. This is a grant opportunity for the youngsters to not only improve their rankings but also raise the standard of their game to next level. What you need is some extra efforts on your technique and fitness to cherish this dream.”

Jansher praised newly elected president PSF Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Senior Vice President PSF Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi for making the year 2018 as the one offering a record number of international circuit events to the country. “As a former world champion who has played the circuit along with Professional Squash Association (PSA) Chief Executive Alex Gouhg, I know well that these big number of tournaments allocated to Pakistan was an achievement only possible after regular communications between PSF and PSA. The credit definitely goes to Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi whose personal persistent efforts ensure as many as 19 international events for the country. This is not a small opening for the youngsters who are busy playing at domestic level. They can not only win cash but can also improve their ranking and game standard. Now it is up to youngsters to exploit the home advantage.”

The PSA’s recent decision to award record number of events to Pakistan following years of lull period is considered as a big success of squash diplomacy initiated by senior Vice President PSF Shahid Akhtar Alvi with the Asian and international squash bodies. “For the first time during last decade PSF has been given go ahead to organize international events in Lahore and Karachi. This is a big opening for the Federation which is a result of recent efforts and successful liaison with international as well as Asian bodies,” Jansher said.

The record eight time World Open champion Jansher also stressed on the provincial association to contribute to the national squash by throwing up the right talent and getting the required sponsorship for the youth. “Since the 18th amendment, sports has largely become a provincial subject. It is important for the provincial association to look for their own sponsors rather than seeking help from the PSF. Provinces have enough resources and as such can contribute to the sports promotion. By selecting the right talent, provincial association must make sure the selected player has got the talent and urge to excel.”

Jansher said he had always been an optimist. “The ball is very much in youngsters court now. The player who would realize the importance of these events by preparing well could go on to give a required push to his career.”