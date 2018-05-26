Palestinian hurt in Israel-Gaza border clashes dies

GAZA CITY: A Palestinian man shot by Israeli forces in recent clashes along the Gaza border died Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave announced.Yasser Habib, 24, was wounded several days ago east of Gaza City, the ministry said.

It did not give details of exactly when he was shot, but low-level demonstrations along the border have continued since protests peaked on May 14. At least 115 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip since mass demonstrations broke out on March 30, according to newly-released figures from the ministry. No Israelis have been killed during that time.