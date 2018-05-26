Bakers given deadline to improve

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has given a deadline to confectioners and bakers to ensure the food safety standards as per provincial food law; otherwise, will have to face action after ending the deadline on May 31.

PFA Director General Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that all Food Business Operators (FBOs) related to sweets and bakers business were asked to make sure the PFA’s food licence and bring reforms by following the instructions of the authority. He said that PFA would not spare anyone found guilty after completing the given deadline.

He said it is compulsory for workers to use gloves, mask, head cover and avoid jewellery during duty hours. Mengal said that workers should wash their hands before and after handling food to prevent the spread of the disease and added that food premises should be neat and clean.

PFA operations team, on the other hand, conducted operations all over the province and discarded a huge quantity of substandard items. The teams closed six food businesses, including two in DG Khan and one each in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. Food premises were sealed due to selling banned tobacco item gutka, low quality edibles and failed to maintain the hygienic working environment.

The PFA had visited Ramazan Bazaars, general stores, production units and open markets at the time of Sehr and Iftar. PFA’s watchdogs examined the quality of food, ingredients, food safety arrangements and use of food safety kits in order to ensure the implementation of provincial food law. The teams have issued fine tickets of Rs151,000 to nine FBOs in Lahore, Rs23,000 fine on seven shops in Rawalpindi, Rs20,000 fine in Sargodha, Rs30,500 fine in Gujranwala, Rs8,000 fine in Faisalabad and Rs83,200 fine on 11 food points in South Punjab.

A huge quantity of substandard products was also discarded during operation like rancid oil, juices, beverages, artificial flour, Pakoriyaan, substandard spices and other products. The PFA served notices on more than 2,000 food points for improvement in a daylong activity.