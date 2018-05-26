Sri Lanka scale back squad after Silva pullout

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket board will not replace all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva who withdrew from a tour of the West Indies following the murder of his father, officials said on Friday.

Ranjan de Silva, a local politician, was shot dead near Colombo late Thursday, hours before the team was due to leave for the three-match Test series in the West Indies.“There will be no replacement for Dhananjaya,” a board official told AFP. “Instead of a 17-member squad, we will now have 16.”

Sri Lanka Cricket said it will support the 26-year-old Dhananjaya “at this time of sorrow and grief”.Revised Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Mahela Udawatte, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando.