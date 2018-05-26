Sat May 26, 2018
World

AFP
May 26, 2018

Journalist found dead in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico: A female journalist was found dead on Thursday at her home in Mexico with stab wounds to the back of the neck, the state attorney general’s office said.

Alicia Diaz Gonzalez, 52, was found by her children, who were upstairs at the time and did not hear anything awry, the office said. The woman "was on the floor, face down, in a pool of blood having suffered blows," a source from the Nuevo Leon state prosecutor’s office told AFP on condition of anonymity. The death was confirmed by El Financiero newspaper, where she had worked since January. Editor Mauricio Mejia called for an "urgent... official response" to the death on social media.

