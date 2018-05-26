ACCA, ExDhave collaborate

LAHORE: ACCA and Excellence Delivered (ExD) has launched the initiative to develop 100,000 SAP professionals in the next three years in Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

Both the entities believe the main drivers of change that can create an economic impact included exporting services and professional and technical expertise.

ACCA works in public interest and ensures that the businesses operate as a force for good and this is only possible when they are adaptable to newer models of operating, it said.

For this purpose, ACCA and Excellence Delivered made a commitment of digital enablement of the young talent in the country and have produced over 2,200 professionals trained for SAP technologies; and this success has attracted SAP itself to become a partner in this initiative and has supported Excellence Delivered to take it to next level (Phase II), ie, to develop 100,000 SAP professionals in the next three years in Pakistan, it added.