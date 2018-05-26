NAB helps Sindh retake thousands of illegally allotted acres





In an investigation against revenue authorities facing allegations of fake allotments of lands in Thana Boola Khan, Jamshoro, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been successful in getting thousands of acres cancelled.

The spokesman for NAB’s Karachi office said that three officials were arrested as they were wanted for entering fake and bogus entries into records of rights with respect to 731 acres of precious state land, fraudulently shown as private land.

On the basis of irrefutable evidence, NAB has got more than 10,000 acres of state land embezzled and usurped by land mafia cancelled by the revenue authorities of District Jamshoro.

A total of 731 acres of Deh Babbar Band, Taluka Boola Khan, was part of a large housing scheme, and the rest of the land located in Deh Hathal Buth, Taluka Boola Khan, was part of other various housing schemes along the Super Highway, Karachi.

In a major success, state land was restored to Sindh. The approximate value of the pieces of land recovered is around Rs75 billion. The revenue authorities, on action taken by NAB through an investigation, have banned the issuance of sale certificates for these pieces of land. The investigation is in final stages and a reference will be filed against the accused soon.