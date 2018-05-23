PHC restrains commission from making recommendations

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday restrained Public Service Commission from final recommendations of tehsil municipal officers (TMOs) till the next order of the court.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Syed Arshad Ali restrained the Public Service Commission from final recommendations of the TMOs.

The bench issued direction in a petition seeking court order to declare written examination of the TMOs void after paper leak cases.

The candidates including Yousaf Shah had filed the petition through Zahidullah Zahid advocate.

During hearing, the lawyer submitted that the provincial government had advertised TMOs posts in BPS-17 through Public Service Commission and the test was held on January 31, this year.

The lawyer informed the bench that the paper printed for written test for the posts was leaked two hours before the test and also went viral on the social media.

He contended that later on the commission had issued two results of the test as the first result was issued in February and the second in March.

The lawyer pointed out that in the second result, 5 to 100 marks were increased for the candidates.

However, the legal advisor of Public Service Commission sought more time for submission of detailed reply in the case.