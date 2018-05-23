Ramazan package distributed in NWA

MIRANSHAH: The political administration on Tuesday distributed Ramazan package among 450 families in North Waziristan Agency.

Assistant Political Agent Ayaz Khan distributed the packets comprising food items among 450 families during a ceremony held here. Speaking on the occasion, Ayaz Khan said that resolving issues being faced by the people of Waziristan was the priority of the government and the political administration.