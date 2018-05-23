US expresses concern about Dr Afridi’s safety

WASHINGTON: The US Department of State has expressed its concern about the safety of Dr Shakil Afridi, hoping that Pakistani authorities would take steps to provide him security.

"We are aware of reports that Dr Afridi has been transferred to another prison," the State Department spokesperson said, adding, "We expect the government of Pakistan to take all necessary measures to ensure Dr Afridi's safety."

This is the first time the department has brought up the issue after Shakil Afridi was shifted to Adiala Jail. It said that the department continues to raise the concern with Pakistan both in public and private conversations.

The State Department reiterated that it believes "Dr Afridi has been unjustly imprisoned," and said that it has "clearly communicated our position to Pakistan on Dr Afridi's case, both in public and in private". It further said, "We continue to raise this issue at the highest levels during discussions with Pakistan's leadership."

Dr Afridi had reported helped the US find al-Qaeda chief by collecting DNA samples through a fake campaign. He was taken into custody after Osama bin Laden was killed in a raid on his Abbottabad compound in May 2011. He was sentenced to 33 years of involvement in anti-state activities by a tribal court a year later. The US has since been asking for his release.