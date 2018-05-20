Appeal for help

NOWSHERA: The father of a grad-10 student, whose eye was hurt in the suicide attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy two days ago, on Saturday appealed to the government and chief of army staff to help the family in treatment of his son.

Hamid Ahmad, a schoolteacher and the father of the injured student Afaq Ahmad, said that his son was returning home after attending school when caught in the blast.

He said that the left eye of his son was damaged in the incident and the doctor feared that he would lose his eyesight if not treated properly.

He said that his son was hardworking and an intelligent student and asked the government to bear the expenses of his eye treatment. Fourteen people including seven soldiers and seven civilians were injured in the suicide attack on the FC convoy at Kutchehry Chowk near Railway Phatak on Thursday.