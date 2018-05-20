Sun May 20, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2018

Pakistan beat Chinese Taipei

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan blanked powerful Chinese Taipei 3-0 in the FIVB World Volleyball

Challenger Cup Qualification Continental Tournament in Almaty (Kazakhstan) on Saturday.

Pakistan beat the 4th ranked Asian team 25-22, 26-24, 25-19.

Chinese Taipei had defeated South Korea, Iran and Pakistan in the recently concluded Asian Championship.

Aimal Khan, Murad Jehan, Mubashar Raza, libero Nasir and Sheraz performed well for Pakistan. The team’s recent visit to Turkey also paid off as it looked in fine shape.

