DC needs possession of training centre for polls

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming general elections may hit sports activities hard as deputy commissioner Karachi East wants the possession of the National Training and Coaching Centre in Karachi 20 days before the polls.

A letter addressed to director general Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) says: “DC Karachi East desires to take over the possession of the National Sports Training and Coaching Centre Karachi 20 days prior to election day”.

According to the letter, the elections are expected to be held in late July.

In his letter the deputy commissioner Karachi East mentioned the article 220 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan whereby “It shall be the duty of executive authority in federal and in provincial government to assist commissioner and election commissioners in discharge of his and their duties.”

The Asian Games will be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2 and a number of athletes these days are undergoing training in all major cities of the country.

Handing over these sports centres for election activities or for any other purpose at this point of time would be a decisive blow to the athletes’ preparations. The training centre in Karachi caters to the need of many athletes. Closure of the venue for almost a month would likely hinder their progress.

Secretary IPC Abu Ahmad Akif is expected to take up the matter with chief commissioner Karachi and is likely to propose alternate arrangements that will enable the athletes to fully concentrate on their training.