Pak Street Child team skipper rues missed opportunities

ISLAMABAD: As World Street Child Soccer Cup runner up team returns home to hero’s welcome Saturday, captain Mohammad Abdullah rued missed opportunities that could have given them the trophy.

Pakistan were defeated by Uzbekistan on penalty shootout in the final. Team returns early Saturday morning at Islamabad Airport and were given warm welcome by football enthusiasts.“We worked hard over the last three months. With bit of more international exposure our team could have turned unbeatable. We also missed opportunities in the final which turned out to the decisive factor,” he said. Mohammad Abdullah said that team was a bunch of talented footballers. “Talent wise we believe we were the best. I also thank all those who prayed for the success of team.”