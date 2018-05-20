Rowdyism condemned

LAHORE : The Bricks Foundation for the Nation has condemned the growing culture of intolerance and use of offensive language in the august house of the Punjab Assembly by the MPAs who represent various parties and minorities. In a press statement issued on Friday, Bricks Foundation for the Nation Chairperson Eama John condemned the incident of an exchange of uncivilised words between the opposition and the ruling parties' MPAs which followed a scuffle on Thursday during assembly session. She expressed concern over the decline of culture of tolerance and respect for others. She emphasised on observing the norms and values of a civilised society.