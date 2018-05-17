‘Raabta’ holds debate on federal budget

Islamabad: Raabta, a public diplomacy initiative by the Serena Hotels, held a panel discussion on the Federal Budget 2018-2019 with the expert panellists bringing their unique perspectives to the conversation.

Among panellists were Muhammad Younus Dagha, secretary commerce, Teresa Daban, resident representative of the International Monetary Fund, Naeem Zamindar, minister of states and chairman at the Pakistan Board of Investment, and Enrique Blanco Armas, lead country economist at the World Bank Pakistan, while the event was moderated by Sidra Iqbal.

The debate centred around the steps and priorities laid out in the budget in the context of the desired impact of accelerating the economic transformation of Pakistan. The event was well attended by the representatives from corporate, government and private sector in addition to the ambassadors and high commissioners.

Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels, said Pakistan was a country with immense potential and the economic transformation envisioned in the Budget 2018-2019 was geared towards bringing about rapid growth and development.