Stand with the oppressed

It is believed that if you are neutral in handling injustices, you stand with the oppressed. More than 60 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and no steps have been taken so far by the UN to put an end to this gross violation of human rights. The death toll also included a 17-month-old girl who died from tear-gas inhalation along with eight children under the age of 16. At least 2,400 others were wounded in what many are calling the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war.

Palestinians on Tuesday marked Nakba Day, which commemorates the time when more than 700,000 Palestinians either fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. Tensions between Israel and Palestine are escalating at a fast pace. Israel’s brutal use of force should be stopped. Hundreds of people are losing their lives. It seems that in today’s world, the notion of a peaceful protest has vanished. Where are all those organisations that advocate peace?

Hafsa Rahman

Karachi

*****

The use of brutal force by Israel against unarmed Palestinians in Gaza is condemnable. Israel atrocities killed around 60 people and wounded more than 1,000 people. Does the UN have no power to stop this aggression and protect the lives of helpless Palestinians?

It was disappointing to see that even powerful Muslim countries, except for Turkey, have not condemned the incident in a strong manner. It is the duty of the UN to investigate these incidents of violence. It is hoped that the organisation will take action before it is too late.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi