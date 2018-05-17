For a new province

Southern Punjab comprises big districts, including Multan, Bahawalpur, D G Khan, Lodhran and Bhakkar. More than 100 million people who lives in these areas have been deprived of basic facilities like education and health. Nishtar Hospital is the only hospital in Southern Punjab and many people from other cities come to the facility for medical treatment. A few, however, die before they can reach the hospital. Students, on the other hand, have to move to Lahore or Islamabad to get high-quality education. According to media reports, the accountant general of Pakistan has revealed that around Rs600 billion are used in Lahore only, while Rs265 billion are used for the rest of the 35 districts of Punjab.

The debates for a new province got renewed impetus when in Budget 2010 only Rs5 billion were allocated for Southern Punjab, while Rs21 billion were spent on the construction of the Raiwind Road. The demand for the new province is just and the authorities concerned should understand that only the formation of a new province can solve the problems of Southern Punjab. Only then will the region be allocated a budget befitting its population.

Ahsan Sheraz Nekokara

Chiniot