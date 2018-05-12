Youth warned about unsafe internet browsing

ISLAMABAD: A workshop has stressed the need for creating an awareness among the youth about safe internet browsing.

A training workshop titled ‘Surf Safely to Save the Generation: A Social Networking Practices Programme for Youth Aged 16 Onwards through Parents and Teachers’, was held at the International Islamic University, Islamabad, on Friday. The event was organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Institute of Professional Development and the IIUI schools.

Speakers were of the view that although digital devices and the internet are common methods by which children access the educational information, spend recreational time and communicate with their peers, its dangers cannot be overlooked.

They said the youth must be aware of how the internet bluffs its users and directs them to ‘unwanted’ sites. They were sensitized about the potential threats of hacking of personal information, promotion of liberal ideologies, drugs business, violence and sexual harassment on the internet. The speakers warned that unsafe internet surfing can result in theft of user’s personal information which can later be misused.

Another speaker highlighted how the internet can brainwash its users and lead them to violent behaviours, adding the core objective of the event is to identify, protect and support those who might be vulnerable to being radicalized or influenced by the extremist views on the internet. Similarly, it is vital to create awareness about online recruitment by terrorist organizations,” they maintained.

The speakers also stressed the need for working with schools and the local authorities to share the best practices to improve safe surfing guidelines. On the occasion, demonstrations were presented on the darker and inappropriate use of the internet. Booklets on Paigham-e-Pakistan Declaration were also distributed during the ceremony. Parents and faculty members from at least 23 IIUI schools attended the workshop.