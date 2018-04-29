Sun April 29, 2018
World

AFP
April 28, 2018

Rare anti-govt protests in Malawi

Rare anti-govt protests in Malawi

BLANTYRE, Malawi: Thousands of Malawians on Friday took part in the country’s first nationwide anti-government demonstrations since 2011, with peaceful protests held in six cities.

The marches, organised by civil action groups, were against alleged corruption and poor governance under President Peter Mutharika, who has ruled the country since 2014. "Peter should resign!" chanted crowds dressed in red, as they were accompanied by a heavy police presence in Blantyre, Lilongwe and other cities. Some members of Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had threatened to disrupt the protests, but the event passed off without clashes.

