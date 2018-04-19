Qadir terms selectors ‘good for nothing’

ISLAMABAD: Legendary Test bowler Abdul Qadir here Wednesday said that if any member of the England-bound team was selected purely on the whims and wishes of head coach Mickey Arthur, then the PCB’s selection committee has no right to continue its work.

In an interview with ‘The News’ here on the sidelines of the Patron’s Trophy Grade II semi-final at the Diamond Ground, Qadir said chief selector Inzamamul Haq’s confession that his nephew was selected by head coach was enough to believe that the selection committee had no worth.

“I am surprised to listen to the chief selector that it was Mickey who selected his nephew. This statement is enough to believe that the selection committee is just good for nothing. They have no right to continue. If you cannot do your job properly and with honesty, you have no claim on the salary and the perks and privileges you are getting.”

Qadir said such type of selectors were useless. “My suggestion after Inzamam’s confession is to disband the selection committee and give all the selection powers to the head coach and team management.

“Inzamam should have seen Imamul Haq’s performance in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy. He was a total disaster in New Zealand. On which performance he has earned his place in the team for a difficult tour to England.”

The former chief selector said that dropping the likes of Fawad Alam, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal for the England tour had no justification.“If performance in domestic cricket is no criteria then why do we have such tournaments? If Fawad Alam cannot earn a place in the team for repeated brilliant performances over the years why has a non-performer been selected?”

Qadir added that the only criterion possibly for the selectors and coach was that of the Pakistan Super League. “Don’t forget, PSL is fun cricket. You cannot pick the likes of Fakhar Zaman and others for Tests on the basis of performance in the PSL. Test cricket needs more qualities in a player.”

The former Test leg-spinner was even critical on the selection committee’s double standards. “If you pick Mohammad Amir then why there is no place for Salman Butt. He would have been ideal for conditions in England.”

Abdul Qadir also had his doubts over the outcome of England tour. “Before playing against England, Pakistan had to figure in inaugural Test against Ireland. At home, Ireland are not a weak team. They have the capacity to give Pakistan tough time and Pakistan should keep this in mind.”

The former chief selector even had his reservations on Mickey’s ability to coach and get the best out of players. “Look what he did with Karachi Kings during the last three years. Every time Karachi picks the best of players for PSL, yet their performance had been the worst. Had he been a better coach he would have helped the Karachi Kings earn PSL trophy at least once. Mickey’s statement against Pakistan players prior to his joining as head coach left a big question marks on his sincerity with Pakistan cricket. He never apologised for what he said against Pakistan cricketers still we hired him as a coach.”Abdul Qadir said Pakistan cricket would have to mend their priorities if at all it wanted the best of results.