Neymar out of action until May 17

SAO PAULO: Brazilian superstar Neymar said Tuesday that he won’t be back playing at least until the second half of May, when he is scheduled to have his final medical exam following foot surgery.

“There isn’t an exact date yet. I have the last exam, if I’m not mistaken, I’m not sure, on May 17,” the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward told a press conference in Sao Paulo.“I’ll be cleared to play. Then I’ll see, it depends on how things develop, it depends on my next exams.... It has not been decided,” he said. The timing leaves the world’s most expensive footballer in a tight race to feature again for PSG with the freshly crowned French champion’s season ending on May 19 with a game against Caen.

However, his prospects for starring in Brazil’s much fancied side at the World Cup in Russia, which runs from June 14 to July 15, look much better. Brazil open their campaign on June 17 against Switzerland in Rostov. “I hope I won’t watch the World Cup on TV,” Neymar joked, calling the tournament a “dream”. “I will have enough time to prepare,” he said. “It’s evolving well.” With the enforced rest period the world’s most expensive player added, “I will arrive better than I was before.” Neymar, 26, broke a bone in his right foot on February 25 in a Ligue 1 game against Marseille, before returning to his home country for surgery and rehabilitation.