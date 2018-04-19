Pakistan fighting malaria: PM

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday pointing out a significant reduction observed in the overall incidence of Plasmodium falciparum cases by more than 80 percent between 2013 and 2017 in Pakistan, said his country through its enhanced efforts and support of donors and partners remained committed to the fight against malaria. “We have started mobilising domestic resources and investing in the control and elimination of all communicable disease. The allocation for malaria control by the provincial governments has substantially increased and more than doubled in the last few years,” the prime minister said while addressing the ‘Malaria Summit’ held here alongside the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Abbasi termed the summit “a timely initiative” and said despite challenges, the malaria control interventions in Pakistan were aligned with WHO Global Technical Strategy, adding, pursuing universal health coverage, malaria diagnostic and treatment services were being expanded to rural and far flung areas to cater to the needs of general population and marginalised communities.