Woman ‘burnt alive’ by husband

FAISALABAD: A man allegedly burnt alive his wife in Ashrafabad on Sheikhupura Road over a petty issue on Wednesday. Ghulam Hussain exchanged harsh words with his wife Khalida Perveen over a domestic issue. Reportedly, in a fit of rage he sprinkled petrol on her and set it to fire. As a result, more than 90 percent of her body got burnt and she was rushed to the Allied Hospital where she died.