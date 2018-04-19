SC accepts Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s plea for more time due to illness

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a suo motu case about non-payment of salaries to Geo TV Network employees to April 23, accepting Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s request for grant of more time to appear on account of illness.

As the bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan resumed hearing, anchorperson Hamid Mir and Geo TV Network CEO Mir Ibrahim Rahman appeared before it with counsel.

When the CJ asked about Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s presence, the Geo TV Network’s counsel stated that he could not return from Dubail due to illness, but the network’s CEO Mir Ibrahim Rahman was present. The CJ observed Mir Ibrahim Rahman might be the CEO in papers, but everyone knew the channel is owned by Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and he would pay salaries to the employees failing which action would be taken under the law.

Salaries had not been paid since January and even if he was ill, he be brought (before court) on stretcher, the chief justice said. Presenting an assurance in writing before the court, counsel Babar Sattar stated that salaries were being paid to the employees. There was a laughter in the courtroom when the CJ told Babar Sattar in a lighter vein to pay Hamid Mir’s salary first of all. Hamid Mir, however, said he wanted others’ salaries paid first.

When the counsel stated that the list was updated till January whereas 78 per cent payment had been made, the chief justice said the court didn’t want to hear that. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should appear on Monday as this was third time to seek adjournment, the CJ said, adding Geo employees’ condition was very pitiful.

The counsel stated that the court had given all media houses until April 30 to pay salaries. The chief justice remarked that the court would also give Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman time if he sought, but non-appearance before court was arrogance.

He could not come to court, but has called court “bayhooda” outside court, the chief justice said, asking are they big people? We have to rectify this culture, the CJ said. The CJ told Babar Sattar to teach him what is court’s decorum and respect, tell him what is positive criticism, tell him courts are not called “bayhooda”. When he came we would play video recording about that, the CJ added.

Later, the court wrote in its order that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was summoned on the issue of delay in payment of salaries but he sought adjournment thrice which was deplorable, hence the last chance was being given. The hearing was adjourned to April 23.