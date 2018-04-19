More fuel, biometric gloves for F1 next season

PARIS: More fuel and biometric gloves for drivers were two of the changes agreed by Formula One’s ruling body the FIA on Tuesday for the 2019 season.

The new gloves are designed to improve safety and give medical staff a better picture of a driver’s condition after accidents.A sensor detects the pulse rate and amount of oxygen in the blood, and monitors body temperature.

Cars from next season will carry 110kg rather than 105kg of fuel, to enable teams to “use the engine at full power at all times”, the FIA explained in a statement.A third tweak for next year involves separating a driver’s weight from that of the car so as not to penalise the heavier members of the grid.

“Discussions will continue on proposals relating to aerodynamics, with a view to taking a decision by the end of April, once research being conducted by the FIA, in consultation with the teams, has been concluded,” the statement added.The changes were agreed after a meeting of F1’s strategy group and F1 commission at FIA headquarters in Paris attended by motorsport chief Jean Todt and F1 boss Chase Carey.

The FIA also presented its proposals for the 2021 power units - a 1.6litre, V6 Turbo Hybrid.“The FIA Technical Department will now meet with current and potential power unit manufacturers to discuss in more detail, with a view to concluding the 2021 regulations by the end of May.”