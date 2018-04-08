Brothers chop off sister’s legs over property dispute

KHANEWAL: In a barbaric act, the legs of a woman were chopped off by her brothers over a property dispute on Saturday, media reported.

The victim, a local farm worker, had reportedly demanded her brothers to give her share in an inherited property. When rejected, she had threatened to move the court. But before she could do so, they attacked her with axes at a farm when she was harvesting and chopped off her legs.