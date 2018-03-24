Imran to visit Hazara on 26th

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) head Imran Khan would visit Hazara on March 26 to inaugurate membership drive in the division.

He was scheduled to visit Hazara on March 22 but he couldn’t show up because of the rough weather. “Khan will visit Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur the same day,” Babar Saleem Swati told reporters.