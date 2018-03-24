Councillor shot dead

KARACHI: A union councillor belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was killed in an attack in Orangi Town on Friday night.

Thirty-five-year-old Anees, son of Mohammad Hanif, was targeted in his office near Toori Bangash Chowk in the Iqbal Market police limits. He was meeting members of public in the office, which is situated next to his residence, when two men wearing masks arrived, opened fire on him and fled.

SSP Omer Shahid Hamid of District West said police arrived at the crime scene and took the man to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim suffered a single bullet wound to his chest. The police found spent bullet shells of a 30- bore pistol from the spot and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh Police for examination. Preliminary investigations showed Anees was a resident of the same area and the union councillor of UC-26, Iqbal Market. He was also a former unit incharge of the MQM-P.