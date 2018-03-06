GCU annual sports conclude

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The annual sports of intermediate students of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore concluded here on Monday with a prize distribution ceremony at the university’s Oval Ground. Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Amir Shah presided over the ceremony. The Computer Science & Commerce Group won the General trophy of the event on the basis of overall scored points, while Pre-Medical Group stood second.
