Tue March 06, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2018

GCU annual sports conclude

LAHORE: The annual sports of intermediate students of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore concluded here on Monday with a prize distribution ceremony at the university’s Oval Ground. Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Amir Shah presided over the ceremony. The Computer Science & Commerce Group won the General trophy of the event on the basis of overall scored points, while Pre-Medical Group stood second.

