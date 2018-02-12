Asma’s death widely condoled

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have expressed their heartfelt sorrow over the death of prominent lawyer Asma Jahangir.

In a condolence message, they appreciated her meritorious services in the field of law and said that she enjoyed very much popularity among the lawyer community. "She always presented her thoughts, ideologies and stance boldly," the PML-Q leaders added.

Shujaat Hussain also visited the residence of Asma Jahangir to offer his condolence. Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that Asma was a prominent lawyer and social worker and also very pro-poor. "She had sought our help in many cases. She was a brave daughter of a brave father and a voice for democracy." He said that her services for democracy, human rights and supremacy of law will always be remembered.

PTI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has expressed grief over the death of former Supreme Court Bar Association President and human right activist Asma Jahangir.

Different PTI leaders in their separate condolence messages termed her death a great loss to the country. "Devastated to learn of my oldest friend Asma Jahangir's passing away, cant believe it.

She was a friend for all times; she stood strong for the oppressed and never wavered despite death threats" said PTI MNA Shireen Mazari in her Tweet. The PTI Punjab leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Andleeb Abbas, also expressed sorrow over the death of Asma, and termed it a huge loss to Pakistan.

MOTORWAY IG: Inspector General Motorway Police, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, has offered condolences to the family on the death of Asma Jahangir. Meanwhile, Dean of Lahore Cathedral Shahid Meraj has expressed grief over her death.