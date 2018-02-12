Fawad ton hands Karachi Whites One-day Cup title

KARACHI: Out-of-favour Fawad Alam and emerging all-rounder Danish Aziz shared a mammoth partnership as Karachi Whites were crowned champions when they overwhelmed Islamabad by five wickets in a high-scoring final of the National One-day Cup for Regions at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

The prolific Fawad (149) and fighting Danish (84*) shared 192 for the fifth wicket to enable Karachi Whites to achieve the 348-run target with three balls to spare after losing five wickets.

Karachi Whites needed seven runs off the last over from medium pacer Shahzad Azam Rana and five off the last four balls when international all-rounder Anwar Ali (6*) smashed a glorious six to end the match in a sensational style for the side led by Asad Shafiq and coached by former Pakistan left-arm pacer Salim Jaffar.

Earlier, Pakistan’s accomplished batsman Babar Azam (105) and experienced Shahid Yousuf (96*) catapulted Islamabad to a huge total of 347-4 in the allotted 50 overs on a batting pitch.

Chasing a tough total, Karachi Whites found themselves in deep trouble, losing their in-form openers Khurram Manzoor (7) and Asad (22) in quick succession.Khurram was bowled by left-arm spinner Raza Hasan off a quicker delivery. Asad was held by Shahid Yousuf off Shehzad’s bowling at short mid—wicket while going for a big shot.

However, Fawad and Akbar-ur-Rehman (41) applied themselves, sharing 106 for the third wicket to keep Karachi Whites in the hunt. Medium pacer Hamza Nadeem (1-70) gave a much-needed breakthrough to Islamabad when he bowled Akbar, who looked in pain while running between the wickets.

Akbar hit two fours and one six in his 67-ball innings. Nauman Ali (1-61) added to the miseries of Karachi Whites when he got rid of Test cricketer Faisal Iqbal (4). Karachi Whites were 149-4 in the 27th over.

Fawad and Danish did a glorious job with the willow to take their side comfortably home. When medium pacer Ahmed Bashir got the wicket of Fawad off the last ball of the 49th over, Karachi Whites needed just seven runs.

The 32-year-old Fawad, who was dropped by Shan Masood in the deep off Raza (1-49) when on 120, hammered 18 fours in his 130-ball career-best eighth List A hundred.

Left-handed Danish smashed six sixes and four fours in his quick-fire 65-ball knock. After opting to bat first, skipper Shan Masood (51) and Abid Ali (37) provided an 83-run brisk start to Islamabad. Asad (1-29) gave Karachi Whites the breakthrough when he held left-handed Shan off his own bowling.

Shan hit ten fours from 45 deliveries.

Left-arm paceman Zia-ul-Haq (1-71) then sent Abid back before left-arm spinner Danish Aziz (1-31) got rid of Faizan Riaz (27) to reduce Islamabad to 153-3 in the 26th over.

Abid smacked two fours and one six in his patient 46-ball effort. Faizan, who was trapped lbw, struck four fours from 25 balls. Babar and Shahid then batted with great control to take Islamabad to a big total.

Babar smashed eight fours and two classy sixes in his fantastic 95-ball second successive hundred. This was the 17th List A century for Babar.“It was a collective effort,” Karachi Whites’ skipper Asad said. “At one stage it seemed difficult to achieve the target but Fawad and Danish played superb knocks,” Pakistan’s prolific middle order batsman said.

Islamabad’s skipper Shan blamed his team’s bowling and fielding for the defeat. “We made lapses at crucial moments both in bowling and fielding that cost us the game,” Shan said. Fawad said that eight to nine days of camp training had yielded the results.

Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz supervised the match.Karachi Whites were handed over a glittering trophy and a purse of Rs1 million. Islamabad received the runners-up trophy and a cheque of Rs500,000.

Moreover, Rs100,000 each was handed over to Fawad (man-of-the-final), Shan (best batsman, 656 runs), Mohammad Imran (Faisalabad, best bowler, 14 wickets) and Abid Ali (Islamabad, outstanding cricketer/ all-rounder, 509 runs, nine dismissals behind the stumps). Eight outfits from across the country showed their worth in the event.

Islamabad won toss

Islamabad

*Shan Masood c & b Asad 51

†Abid Ali c Hasan b Zia 37

Babar Azam c Anwar b Asghar 105

Faizan Riaz lbw b Danish 27

Shahid Yousuf not out 96

Saad Ali not out 26

Extras (lb 2, w 3) 5

Total (4 wickets; 50 Overs) 347

Did not bat: Nauman Ali, Shehzad Azam, Hamza Nadeem, Ahmed Bashir, Raza Hasan

Fall: 1-83, 2-103, 3-153, 4-298

Bowling: Sami 10-0-69-0; Anwar 10-1-59-0; Asghar 10-0-86-1; Asad 6-0-29-1; Zia 10-0-71-1; Danish 4-0-31-1

Karachi Whites

Khurram Manzoor b Raza 7

*Asad Shafiq c Shahid b Shehzad 22

Akbar-ur-Rehman b Hamza 41

Fawad Alam c Babar b Ahmed 149

Faisal Iqbal c Faizan b Nauman 4

Danish Aziz not out 84

Anwar Ali not out 6

Extras (b 1, lb 12, nb 1, w 20) 36

Total (5 wickets; 49.3 Overs) 349

Did not bat: †M Hasan, M Sami, M Asghar, Zia-ul-Haq

Fall: 1-21, 2-38, 3-134, 4-149, 5-341

Bowling: Raza 10-1-49-1; Shehzad 9.3-0-80-1; Nauman 10-0-61-1; Ahmed 10-0-76-1; Hamza 10-0-70-1

Result: Karachi Whites won by 5 wickets

Series: Karachi Whites won the 2017/18 Regional One-Day Cup

Man of the Match: Fawad Alam (Karachi Whites)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz. TV Umpires: Shozab Raza. Match Referee: M Sajid