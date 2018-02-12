Mon February 12, 2018
February 12, 2018

The writing on the wall

While driving on the roads of Karachi, people may see walls with graffiti. Some of these walls bear slogans in favour of a political party while others carry different advertisements. These wall chalkings are used by various groups to spread hate speech against a political rival and, at times, bear illegal advertisements.

This has ruined the beauty of the city. The authorities are doing nothing to put an end to this practice. It is time the government removed all hateful messages and illegal advertising from the walls.

Kainat Saif

Karachi

